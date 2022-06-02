Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.18.
NYSE GHM opened at $7.38 on Friday. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.
About Graham (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graham (GHM)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.