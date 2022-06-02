Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.18.

NYSE GHM opened at $7.38 on Friday. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 31.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Graham by 93.5% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graham by 27.0% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graham by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

