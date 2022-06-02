Graviocoin (GIO) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $1,621.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

