Graviton (GTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $879.38 or 0.02877705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,012.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00449135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.