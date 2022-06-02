GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Trading Up 3.8%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.35). Approximately 84,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 44,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.84. The firm has a market cap of £29.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78.
About GRC International Group (LON:GRC)
