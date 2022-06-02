GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Trading Up 3.8%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.35). Approximately 84,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 44,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.84. The firm has a market cap of £29.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78.

Get GRC International Group alerts:

About GRC International Group (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc provides a range of products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom and web-based training courses related to the general data protection regulation, privacy by design, risk management, business continuity, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.