Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of GBNH opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.