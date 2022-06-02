Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 70,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies (Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

