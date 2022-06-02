Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Up 14.5%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) was up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 274,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 311,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$3.00 and set a “strong” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.60 million and a PE ratio of -28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Greenlane Renewables ( TSE:GRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.81 million. Analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

