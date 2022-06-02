Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $958,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,449.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,636,006. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. 6,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.21. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

