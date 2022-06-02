Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Position Decreased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.30% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 25.6% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229,497 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 5.0% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 415,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNAC stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

