Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 11,091 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

