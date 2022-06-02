Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 337.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,831 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

