Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 12,913 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.67.

PNC stock opened at $172.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.35 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

