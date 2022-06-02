Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 13,921 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of STAG Industrial worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,750. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

