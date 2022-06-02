Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,135 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Leggett & Platt worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $24,139,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $22,159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.