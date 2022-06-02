Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

