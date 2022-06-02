Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.46 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

