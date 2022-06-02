Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 598,521 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,521 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

