Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $188.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

