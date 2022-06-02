Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,012 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.