Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,966 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $40,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $217.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

