Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP reduced its holdings in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.31% of Guild worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GHLD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE GHLD opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Guild Holdings has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $665.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

