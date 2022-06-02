Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.92

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.92 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.18 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 401,797 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.99. The firm has a market cap of £71.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.33.
Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)
