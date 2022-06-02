Handy Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handy has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $93,778.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,060.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,470.78 or 0.31806843 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00441881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

