Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 57,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a market cap of C$17.06 million and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.
Hannan Metals Company Profile (CVE:HAN)
