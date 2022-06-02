Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.44. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 50,263 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
