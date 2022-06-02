Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.44. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 50,263 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

