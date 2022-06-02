Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. 812,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,408. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $80.72 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

