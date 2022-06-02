Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.14.
Several brokerages have commented on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HAS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. 812,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,408. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $80.72 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.
About Hasbro (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.