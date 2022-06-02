Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates “€7.30” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €7.30 ($7.85) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.48) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.17) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.03) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.80) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €4.25 ($4.57) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.26. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €4.20 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($7.70). The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

