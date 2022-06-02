Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HWBK stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.44. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

