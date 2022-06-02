Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
HWBK stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.44. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.05%.
About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
