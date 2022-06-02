Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.82

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.82 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.08). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 355,670 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.46. The firm has a market cap of £33.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60.
Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)
