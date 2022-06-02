Head-To-Head Analysis: Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vistra and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vistra presently has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Heliogen has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 106.69%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Vistra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistra and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $12.08 billion 0.93 -$1.27 billion $0.81 31.98 Heliogen $8.80 million 81.72 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Heliogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistra.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 4.03% 13.60% 2.70% Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69%

Summary

Vistra beats Heliogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. The company is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

