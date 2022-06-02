Head-To-Head Contrast: ironSource (IS) versus Its Competitors

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ironSource to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ironSource has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ironSource’s peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ironSource and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 14 0 2.93 ironSource Competitors 786 3370 5068 107 2.48

ironSource currently has a consensus target price of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 298.82%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 73.54%. Given ironSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ironSource and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million $59.82 million 47.17 ironSource Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -29.71

ironSource’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ironSource. ironSource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource 10.16% 10.11% 7.77% ironSource Competitors -37.84% -1,420.07% -5.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ironSource beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

