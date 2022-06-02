Head to Head Survey: Rover Group (ROVR) and Its Rivals

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rover Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Rover Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% Rover Group Competitors -24.25% 340.80% -3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rover Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rover Group Competitors 271 1024 1551 85 2.49

Rover Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 77.12%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million -$64.05 million -4.70 Rover Group Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 23.70

Rover Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rover Group rivals beat Rover Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

