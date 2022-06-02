Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $398.93

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.93 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 321 ($4.06). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.06), with a volume of 55,252 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 361.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 398.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. The stock has a market cap of £279.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 26.30 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In other Headlam Group news, insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £5,046.40 ($6,384.62).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

