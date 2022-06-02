Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Short Interest Up 24.1% in May

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 1,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,606. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

