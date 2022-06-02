Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Cap Reaches $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00079211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00256058 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00028609 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

