Hein Park Capital Management LP Has $79.81 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,820 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 13.6% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hein Park Capital Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $79,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 926,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 103,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.12. 69,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,914,943. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.