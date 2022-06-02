Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 12,539,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,211,611. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,538,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.