Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Trimmed by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,959,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,952,883 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $1,670,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

