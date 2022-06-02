HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €60.36 ($64.90) and last traded at €60.36 ($64.90). 192,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €61.48 ($66.11).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.65.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.