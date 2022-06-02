HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Trading Up 9.2%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) shares were up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 66.38 and last traded at 66.38. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at 60.80.

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from €97.20 ($104.52) to €96.00 ($103.23) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 64.72.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

