Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $53,799.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,580.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,569.26 or 0.32075622 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00439205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

