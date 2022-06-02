Hord (HORD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

Hord (HORD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $608,812.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.92 or 0.01501234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 992.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00463025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

