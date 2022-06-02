Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 607,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 1,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,822. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $780.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.