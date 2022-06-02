Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Trading Down 4.3%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.19. Approximately 10,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,750,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

