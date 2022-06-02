Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 5,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,364. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $140.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 2,419.54%. The firm had revenue of $565.31 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.