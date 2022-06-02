Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:HOV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 5,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,364. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $140.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
