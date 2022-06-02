HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 175.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,214. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Get HP alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,138 shares of company stock worth $2,152,908 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.