HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

HP stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. 265,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,674,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 175.34%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,138 shares of company stock worth $2,152,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

