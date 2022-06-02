H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.75

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 31423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

