Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,530,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 412,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 153,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 374,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

