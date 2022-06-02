Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.67.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
